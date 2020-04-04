Health

Canada’s nursing homes worry coronavirus outbreak will mean residents ‘dying alone’

Avatar
By Global News
canada’s-nursing-homes-worry-coronavirus-outbreak-will-mean-residents-‘dying-alone’

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

Feds pulled between bailing out oil and gas and moving to cleaner energy

OTTAWA — Canada's oil producers could only sit and watch as the price of their product plummeted last month...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

New Point of Care Ultrasound Machine for the FSJ Hospital ER

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has announced the arrival of a new Point...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BCNREB sees decrease in sales during first quarter of 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Northern Real Estate Board released its sales numbers for the first quarter...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Hundreds of long-term care and retirement homes across the country are grappling with outbreaks of the novel coronavirus. Multiple cases have led to a string of deaths in these spaces, leaving communities shaken. 

The vulnerabilities of care homes housing the elderly, along with the safety of personal support workers, have become an increasing concern. For some, like Melissa, a registered practical nurse who has been working in a Niagara Falls, Ont., long-term care home for a decade, fear is a constant feeling. 

Global News has chosen to change her name for fear of reprisal by her employer. 

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“I’m scared that the residents aren’t going to be kept safe. I’m scared that because they’re elderly, that the resources will be pulled for people that are younger or have a better chance of survival,” she said. “I’m scared that residents may end up dying alone.”

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial governments continue to address long-term care outbreaks

In Ontario, 44 people in nursing and retirement homes have died due to COVID-19. Outbreaks at multiple facilities across the province have led to those steep death tolls. 

One home in particular, the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., has seen 21 residents and one volunteer who was the wife of a resident die of COVID-19. 

Other homes with similar outcomes include Lynn Valley Care Centre in B.C.,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous article‘A sinking feeling’: Canadian experts on when coronavirus first felt like a serious risk

More Articles Like This

‘A sinking feeling’: Canadian experts on when coronavirus first felt like a serious risk

Health Global News - 0
For many Canadian infectious disease experts, the first inkling of the new coronavirus came in a New Year’s Eve email from the Program for...
Read more

Proposed B.C. change could put foreign-trained doctors to work during coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
The organization that regulates B.C.’s doctors is considering a move that could allow more foreign-trained physicians to work. The proposed changes by the College of...
Read more

Coronavirus: East Coast’s smaller size means less patients, but less staff too

Health Global News - 0
Being a small East Coast province in the pandemic is a double-edged sword: there are fewer critically ill patients, but the supply of hospital...
Read more

Coronavirus: Some states get masks with dry rot, faulty parts from U.S. government

Health Global News - 0
Some states and cities that have been shipped masks, gloves, ventilators and other essential equipment from the nation’s medical stockpile to fight the coronavirus...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv