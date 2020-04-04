canada’s-nursing-homes-worry-coronavirus-outbreak-will-mean-residents-‘dying-alone’

Hundreds of long-term care and retirement homes across the country are grappling with outbreaks of the novel coronavirus. Multiple cases have led to a string of deaths in these spaces, leaving communities shaken.

The vulnerabilities of care homes housing the elderly, along with the safety of personal support workers, have become an increasing concern. For some, like Melissa, a registered practical nurse who has been working in a Niagara Falls, Ont., long-term care home for a decade, fear is a constant feeling.

Global News has chosen to change her name for fear of reprisal by her employer.

“I’m scared that the residents aren’t going to be kept safe. I’m scared that because they’re elderly, that the resources will be pulled for people that are younger or have a better chance of survival,” she said. “I’m scared that residents may end up dying alone.”

Provincial governments continue to address long-term care outbreaks

In Ontario, 44 people in nursing and retirement homes have died due to COVID-19. Outbreaks at multiple facilities across the province have led to those steep death tolls.

One home in particular, the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., has seen 21 residents and one volunteer who was the wife of a resident die of COVID-19.

Other homes with similar outcomes include Lynn Valley Care Centre in B.C.,

