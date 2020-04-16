Health

Canada’s total coronavirus cases top 30,000

Avatar
By Global News
canada’s-total-coronavirus-cases-top-30,000

Must Read

HealthTracy Teves - 0

WestJet down to one flight per day at North Peace Regional Airport

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - WestJet has reduced flights at the North Peace Regional District Airport to one trip...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

City installs temporary washrooms in response to lack of facilities in downtown core

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In response to a lack of washroom facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province launches ‘Here2Talk’ for post-secondary students dealing with mental health, addictions

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Provincial Government made an announcement, Thursday afternoon, about mental-health services during the COVID-19 pandemic for...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Just over 30,000 Canadians have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, according to figures from federal and provincial health officials on Thursday.

Canada’s death toll from the viral illness — which surpassed 1,000 on Wednesday — is now at 1,193.

About 9,700 people have recovered from the virus across the country, and nearly half a million Canadians have been tested.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said that while there are signs that actions to curb the spread of the virus are working, Canada needs to “double down” to stop outbreaks in high-risk settings.

“Long-term care homes and seniors’ residences have been severely impacted,” she told reporters Thursday morning.

2:14Coronavirus outbreak: Canada now stands at 29,826 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,048 deaths

Coronavirus outbreak: Canada now stands at 29,826 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,048 deaths

“But there are other vulnerable groups that urgently need our attention, including people who are experiencing homelessness and precarious housing.”

Story continues below advertisement

She said models are now predicting between 1,200 and 1,620 deaths from COVID-19 by April 21.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleN.B. youth shares story of 106-year-old great grandmother who has lived through two pandemics

More Articles Like This

N.B. youth shares story of 106-year-old great grandmother who has lived through two pandemics

Health Global News - 0
Most people experiencing the novel coronavirus pandemic have never experienced anything like this, but one New Brunswick woman has been through it twice. Twelve-year-old Anna...
Read more

MP Marilyn Gladu refutes controversial comments on unproven COVID-19 treatments

Health Global News - 0
Sarnia-Lambton MP Marilyn Gladu is arguing that her comments were “taken out of context” after direct quotes and audio show her promoting a controversial...
Read more

Prince Edward Island successful in slowing growth of coronavirus cases

Health Global News - 0
CHARLOTTETOWN – Canada’s smallest province finds itself in an enviable position during the COVID-19 pandemic, with just 26 people who have tested positive since...
Read more

Increasing pay for long-term care home workers high on agenda for Trudeau, premiers

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and provincial and territorial leaders will speak tonight about ways to better protect those in long-term care facilities, which have...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv