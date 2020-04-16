canada’s-total-coronavirus-cases-top-30,000

Just over 30,000 Canadians have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, according to figures from federal and provincial health officials on Thursday.

Canada’s death toll from the viral illness — which surpassed 1,000 on Wednesday — is now at 1,193.

About 9,700 people have recovered from the virus across the country, and nearly half a million Canadians have been tested.

Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said that while there are signs that actions to curb the spread of the virus are working, Canada needs to “double down” to stop outbreaks in high-risk settings.

“Long-term care homes and seniors’ residences have been severely impacted,” she told reporters Thursday morning.

Coronavirus outbreak: Canada now stands at 29,826 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,048 deaths

“But there are other vulnerable groups that urgently need our attention, including people who are experiencing homelessness and precarious housing.”

She said models are now predicting between 1,200 and 1,620 deaths from COVID-19 by April 21.

