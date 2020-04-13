Health

Canadian airlines suspend most international flights until May 31 due to coronavirus

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 13, 2020 4:02 pm

3:54Travel Tips: Re-planning your summer vacation during the COVID-19 pandemic

WATCH: Travel Tips: Re-planning your summer vacation during the COVID-19 pandemic

Air Canada is suspending most international flights until June, while Air Transat and Sunwing Airlines Ltd. are cancelling all trips until May 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision extends the suspension of more than 160 Air Canada routes as well as Air Transat and Sunwing trips by another month as closed borders and vanishing travel demand continue to ravage the airline industry.

Air Canada says it is still operating repatriation flights for Canadians stuck abroad on three continents in collaboration with the Canadian government.

1:14Air Canada lays off 5000 workers in light of COVID-19 pandemic

Air Canada lays off 5000 workers in light of COVID-19 pandemic

Air Transat, owned by Transat AT Inc., says it will provide credit for travel within 24 months of the original return date.

