Canadian Broadway star Nick Cordero to have leg amputated after COVID-19 complications

Avatar
By Global News
canadian-broadway-star-nick-cordero-to-have-leg-amputated-after-covid-19-complications

Avatar
Global News

NEW YORK — The wife of Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway, says her husband will have to have his right leg amputated after suffering complications from the coronavirus.

Amanda Koots on Instagram said Saturday that Cordero had been treated with blood thinners to help with clotting in his leg, but his doctors had to stop the treatment because it was causing internal bleeding.

“We took him off blood thinners but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg, so the right leg will be amputated today,” she said.

Cordero entered the intensive case unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 31 and has been on a ventilator and unconscious after contracting COVID-19.

2:00Coronavirus outbreak: Canadians answer call to donate protective equipment

Coronavirus outbreak: Canadians answer call to donate protective equipment

His wife has been sending him daily videos of her and their 10-month-old son,

