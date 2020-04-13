Health

Canadian company says Health Canada has approved its rapid COVID-19 test

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

A Canadian company says it has received approval from Health Canada for a rapid portable test to detect the novel coronavirus.

Based in Ottawa, Spartan Bioscience said in a news release Sunday that federal government approval means its tests can now start heading out the door to “federal and provincial government partners starting immediately.”

“We are ready to start shipping our portable COVID-19 test to the federal and provincial governments, and to make them widely available to Canadians,” said CEO Paul Lem in the statement.

He said the government worked closely with the company in order to “expedite the review and approval process.”

1:57Coronavirus: Alberta assures ample supply of PPE ahead of shipments to B.C., Quebec and Ontario

Coronavirus: Alberta assures ample supply of PPE ahead of shipments to B.C., Quebec and Ontario

“There is an urgent unmet need for rapid COVID-19 testing, and as a proudly Canadian company, we are excited that our technology will be an important part of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada,” Lem wrote.

The rapid test uses a coffee-cup-sized portable DNA analyzer — the Spartan Cube — as well as test cartridges and swabs.

