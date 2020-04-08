Health

Canadian dairy farmers dumping their milk as demand changes amid coronavirus pandemic

By Global News
Global News

Dairy farmers across Canada are quite literally spilling their milk as demand undergoes changes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We actually dumped on Monday,” said Liz Van Loo, the owner and operations manager at Silktassel Farms near Owen Sound, Ont.

“It was a lot of milk to dispose of.”

The dairy farmer dumped nearly 10,000 litres of milk after she was told to do so by a Dairy Farmers of Ontario representative.

“It’s a lot of work producing milk,” Van Loo said. “I’m sure there’s people that can use it — that was really upsetting to me.”

Last week, Dairy Farmers of Ontario informed producers that disposing of milk would be necessary on a select and rotating basis.

“These unprecedented times have called for unprecedented measures within the dairy supply chain, largely driven by a reduction in a demand from food service providers and the hospitality industry,” Cheryl Smith, the CEO of Dairy Farmers of Ontario, said in a statement Tuesday.

“Disposing of milk is an extraordinary measure, and one that Dairy Farmers of Ontario has only ever considered in emergency situations.”


Dairy processors are having issues as well,

