canadian-doctors’-anxiety-amid-coronavirus-can-be-eased-by-more-ppe,-testing:-poll

Increasing both personal protective equipment (PPE) and coronavirus testing would help ease the mental health effects of the pandemic on physicians, a new poll suggests.

The poll, released Tuesday by the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) and conducted last week, found that nearly 90 per cent of physicians would be less anxious about Canada’s COVID-19 outbreak if there was greater availability of PPE.

The survey also found that increased testing would make 84 per cent of physicians feel less anxious and ease their concerns.

CMA President Dr. Sandy Buchanan said the survey’s results points to more urgent action in both the distribution of PPE to health-care workers, as well as Canada’s levels of population testing.

“The anxiety experienced by health care providers is compounded by a lack of information and assurance that everything possible is being done to protect them and understand the spread of the virus among Canadians,” Buchanan said in a press release.

“We know that governments are working hard to improve the availability of personal protective equipment, but physicians continue to be gravely concerned about their ability to provide care safely.”

