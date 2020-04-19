canadian-forces-arrive-at-montreal-seniors’-residences,-health-authorities-rushing-to-train-volunteers

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces deployed to a public long-term care residence in Montreal on Saturday.

“People were clapping,” said Lieutenant Commander Heather Galbraith of the Royal Canadian Navy, describing the reaction as she and other soldiers entered Centre d’hébergement Yvon Brunet in Lasalle.

“Listen, this situation is so dire that people need help.”

Galbraith, a trained family doctor who grew up in Sudbury, Ont., is one of around 100 Canadian Forces medical personnel fanning out to Quebec seniors’ homes.

“We are essentially doing what we call in the Army, Navy and Airforce a ‘reccy,’ a reconnaissance of what needs are required from us, and how we are poised to provide assistance,” Galbraith said.

Yvon Brunet was the second residence the Forces assessed on Saturday, having visited Centre d’hébergement de Verdun earlier.

Yvon Brunet has 105 cases of COVID-19 — 65 per cent of its residents are infected.

