canadian-health-care-services-shift-online-amid-covid-19-pandemic

A growing number of Canadian doctors are moving their services online in an effort to better service patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It gives people the comfort of getting that physician advice from their home,” said Dr. Bharat Bahl on why he took his services online two years ago.

Bahl still works as an emergency room physician in Toronto, but when he can he signs in to see patients virtually, addressing their health care needs at a physical distance.

“I had a patient, you know, where an elderly mother was having a bad headache,” Bahl said.

“He wasn’t sure if he should take her to the hospital because he was afraid of her exposure in the hospital itself.”



In response to similar stories, Shoppers Drug Mart partnered with the Toronto-based virtual care platform Maple to bring patients online. The aim, in part, is to take some of the burden off the health care system.

“By giving people an access from home,

