Canadian military deploying to northern Quebec amid coronavirus pandemic

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 3, 2020 11:31 am

Updated April 3, 2020 11:35 am

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian Forces are being sent to northern Quebec to help communities there prepare to respond to COVID-19 outbreaks.

He says the federal government is answering a call from the Quebec government.

READ MORE: Nunavik under lockdown, flights cancelled to protect communities from coronavirus

In his daily appearance outside his Ottawa residence, Trudeau also says the federal government is sending $100 million to organizations that feed people who can’t afford to feed themselves, such as food banks and the Salvation Army.

And he says the federal government has an agreement with Amazon to use its distribution network to send medical supplies to meet provincial needs.

2:51COVID-19 survivors answer viewers’ questions

COVID-19 survivors answer viewers’ questions


© 2020 The Canadian Press

