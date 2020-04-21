Health

Canadian mom creates COVID-19 Time Capsule workbook

By Global News
Global News

The coronavirus pandemic is often described as unprecedented, and one Canadian mom is making sure that feeling is never forgotten.

Before the pandemic becomes part of a history textbook, Natalie Long, a freelance graphic designer from Medicine Hat, Alta., has created a keepsake: a COVID-19 time capsule.

The 10-page workbook was originally made for her two children, but after sharing the document online, thousands of people across Canada became interested.

A COVID-19 pandemic time capsule workbook from Natalie Long of LONG Creations.
“I woke up the next day with thousands of messages because I posted it to Dropbox, and it crashed from the amount of people who tried downloading it overnight,” Long said.

“All my friends messaged me saying it had been shared and it was everywhere.”


Long calls the workbook the COVID-19 Time Capsule, filled with writing prompts that people can use to fill in their memories and keep for years to come.

