Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Canadian Natural Resources president OK with Canada joining oil supply pact

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
canadian-natural-resources-president-ok-with-canada-joining-oil-supply-pact

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Impact of COVID-19 will be more profound than 9/11 attacks: CIBC’s Dodig

TORONTO — COVID-19 will have a more profound impact on the world than the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canadian Natural Resources president OK with Canada joining oil supply pact

The president of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. says he supports the idea of Canada taking part in an international agreement to...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Construction of Anne Roberts Young still on schedule despite COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 Staff have provided an update on the construction progress of Anne...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

The president of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. says he supports the idea of Canada taking part in an international agreement to reduce production to support global oil prices.

Tim McKay says the solution is acceptable as long as it is “broad-based” and fair to all participants, speaking at the virtual Scotiabank Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers Energy Symposium.

Crude prices have been rising ahead of a meeting Thursday between OPEC members and allied producers that may result in output cuts to better match world supply with demand that has fallen because of the coronavirus pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In March, an OPEC meeting ended in the failure to extend supply cuts and resulted in a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Canada’s biggest producers have been taking the same positions on global cutbacks as they have with regard to the production curtailments brought in by Alberta last year to bolster local oil prices in the face of output growth exceeding pipeline capacity.

At the conference on Tuesday, CEO Alex Pourbaix of Cenovus Energy Inc., said an international deal was a “reasonably prudent thing to do” but Daniel Lyons, chief financial officer for Imperial Oil Ltd., said it’s better for government to stay out of the business.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CVE, TSX:CNQ, TSX:IMO)

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleBritain’s Boris Johnson remains in ICU as country grapples with coronavirus
Next articleAir Canada to apply for wage subsidy program to keep workers on payroll amid COVID-19 pandemic

More Articles Like This

Impact of COVID-19 will be more profound than 9/11 attacks: CIBC’s Dodig

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
TORONTO — COVID-19 will have a more profound impact on the world than the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States nearly two...
Read more

Construction of Anne Roberts Young still on schedule despite COVID-19 pandemic

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 Staff have provided an update on the construction progress of Anne Roberts Young Elementary School. According to...
Read more

Shell Canada to show support towards medical staff during COVID-19 pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Shell Canada has announced it will be providing its support and appreciation towards medical staff during the COVID-19 Pandemic. According...
Read more

Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in County of Grande Prairie

Health Scott Brooks - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday afternoon, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta. According to the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv