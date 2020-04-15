Health

Canadian snowbird living in car after being turned away at P.E.I.’s Confederation Bridge

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

A Canadian snowbird who just drove from Florida to Prince Edward Island says he now finds himself living in his car after being turned away by officials at the Confederation Bridge because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Barry Humberstone has owned a home in Northport, P.E.I., for less than a year, after moving there from Georgetown, Ont., but has spent the last six months in Florida with his American girlfriend, Michelle Williamson.

READ MORE: Prince Edward Island projects 9 deaths, 120 hospitalizations by June 1

Humberstone said he was denied entry to the Island on Tuesday because his driver’s licence and car registration are still from Ontario – something he admits he should have changed sooner.

“They won’t let me go to my principle residence because of that, when I have a truck sitting in the garage in P.E.I. with P.E.I. plates. I had a copy of the registration, and a copy of my taxes I’ve paid on the property,” he said.

Humberstone, 60, said he was told the documents were not proof he lives on P.E.I. full-time.

“I said,

