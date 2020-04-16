canadians-are-frustrated-over-covid-19-response-and-parliament-should-return:-tory-mp

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 16, 2020 1:44 pm

OTTAWA — A Conservative MP says his party’s push for some kind of ongoing sitting of Parliament is born partially out of frustrations being voiced by Canadians over the federal response to COVID-19.

But Dan Albas says his party isn’t trying to hold the legislature hostage with its demands to figure out how that could work.

All four parties must agree to delay the return of Parliament as per the motion that resulted in its extraordinary adjournment in mid-March.

Otherwise, it resumes Monday, which among other things would demand the return of hundreds of staff at a time when physical distancing measures are still mandated.

Albas says negotiations around the return are ongoing but his party maintains some approach is required to provide continued oversight of COVID-19 response efforts.

