Canadians overwhelmingly support stronger measures to fight COVID-19, Ipsos poll suggests

By Global News
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases now up to 1,423 in Alberta

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Wednesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Women’s Resource Centre COVID-19 Pandemic Community Response program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Women's Resource Centre (WRC) has launched a COVID-19 Pandemic Community...
HealthScott Brooks - 0

45 new cases of coronavirus in British Columbia, total cases now at 1,336

VICTORIA, B.C. – 45 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, which now brings the...
Global News

A new Ipsos poll suggests a strong majority of Canadians would support a wide range of government measures to further limit the spread of COVID-19, from stricter physical distancing laws to limiting personal movement.

The poll, released Thursday on behalf of Global News, also found 84 per cent of Canadians surveyed would support whatever deficit that Ottawa would say is necessary to get Canada through the coronavirus pandemic.

While the poll found strong support for extending or strengthening measures already in place, like enforcing physical distancing, it also suggests a majority of the country would accept even harsher measures — even down to invading personal privacy.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The highest majorities were found when Canadians were asked about more empathetic initiatives. Ninety per cent of those surveyed said they would either strongly or somewhat support the military building field hospitals for COVID-19 patients, while 87 per cent were supportive of the government using empty hotels to house the homeless.

The same majority of Canadians surveyed — 85 per cent — supported both stricter physical distancing measures enforced by legislation, and large fines for anyone caught breaking those orders.

