canadians-resort-to-cutting-their-own-hair-amid-covid-19-pandemic

The worst nightmare of hairdressers is unfolding across the country as Canadians with no access to stylists or barbers are attempting to cut their own hair.

Many businesses, including barbershops, are closed as a result the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with no end in sight and their locks getting longer, Canadians are taking matters into their own hands, cutting and dying their hair.

It’s not something that all hairdressers recommend.

“Put the kitchen scissors down and walk away from them,” said Stephanie Douthwright, a stylist in Riverview, N.B.

Douthwright said she has been getting calls on a daily basis from panicked clients whose roots are showing and whose hair is getting out of control.

Some clients, she said, are vowing to go it alone.

“The clients I fear for the most are the ones who are going to cut their bangs or give themselves one or two layers,” Douthwright said.

People across the country have been posting their homegrown hair cuts and dye jobs to social media.

