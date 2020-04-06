Canucks anthem singer performs ‘O Canada’ during 7 p.m. salute to health-care workers

Vancouver Canucks anthem singer Mark Donnelly lent his distinctive voice to Metro Vancouver’s nightly 7 p.m. tribute to front-line health-care workers over the weekend.

Dressed in a tuxedo he wears when performing the anthem at Rogers Arena during the NHL season, Donnelly put on a special performance of “O Canada” in New Westminster on Saturday as people in neighbouring condos banged pots and pans in supports of B.C.’s health-care workers.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

0:34Stanley Park cannon fires 2 hours earlier to celebrate B.C. healthcare workers

Stanley Park cannon fires 2 hours earlier to celebrate B.C. healthcare workers

The Canucks were scheduled to take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. Saturday, but that game, not to mention the rest of the NHL season, has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“We don’t have an actual hockey game, but we still have it in here, right?” Donnelly told condo residents as he pointed to his heart.

Story continues below advertisement

“So let’s show what Canadians are like to… the rest of the world and especially show them what Canucks fans are like.”

Donnelly,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS