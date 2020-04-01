cargo-ship-denied-entry-to-port-of-halifax-over-covid-19-fears

A Halifax-bound vessel has been denied entry to the Port of Halifax by the Public Health Agency of Canada as some crew members displayed symptoms that resemble COVID-19.

The Siem Cicero is a cargo ship that left from Emden, Germany on March 9, with a load of cars.

It was supposed to arrive in Halifax on March 20.

But on March 17 the Public Health Agency of Canada says it was alerted that several crew members had symptoms “consistent with COVID-19.”

Ships are required to report any illness onboard their vessel at least 24 hours before they arrive in Canadian waters.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says it made the decision to deny the ship’s entry to port under the Quarantine Act in order to “prevent the potential introduction of the novel coronavirus, and to prevent supply chain disruptions at the port of Halifax.”

The PHAC says they continue to monitor the situation.

The crew of the vessel, as well as the shipping agent,

