Celebrate your birthday with the Charlie Lake Fire Department

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – The Charlie Lake Fire Department is offering to celebrate your birthday with you.

Charlie Lake Fire Department is offering a drive-by birthday cheer that includes a fire truck, with lights and sounding siren. The drive-by is an opportunity for Charlie Lake fire protection area residents that are between the ages of two and twelve or over 75 years of age.

The Peace River Regional District says crews will be available to spread birthday cheer weekdays from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Contact the Charlie Lake Fire Department at 250-785-1424 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, to request a Birthday Drive-by. Scheduling of requests is on a first-come-first-served basis.

It is to note that emergencies are the highest priority and crews will not be able to do a Birthday Drive-by if they are responding to an emergency. Birthday Drive-bys can be rescheduled to a different day; please contact the Fire Department to reschedule.

The Fort St. John, Taylor, and Dawson Creek fire departments also announced earlier this week of similar activities.