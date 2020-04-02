Canadian PressEnergy News

Cenovus Energy suspends dividend, cuts capital spending plan, salaries

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
cenovus-energy-suspends-dividend,-cuts-capital-spending-plan,-salaries

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

PRRD to review 2020 Regional Grant-in-Aid applications on April 23

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has provided an update in regard to the 2020 Regional...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases up to 1,066 in BC, ethical framework released for health workers

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Wednesday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

City of Dawson Creek to layoff some staff

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The City of Dawson Creek has announced they will layoff 75 employees.
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. is temporarily suspending its dividend and cutting its capital spending plan by an additional $150 million on top of a reduction announced last month.

The company says the additional steps are in response to the low global oil price environment that it expects to continue for an unknown period. It had paid a quarterly dividend of 6.25 cents per share.

The cut to its capital spending plan comes on top of a $450-million reduction made on March 9. Cenovus now expects to spend between $750 million and $850 million this year.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The company is also forecasting operating cost reductions of about $100 million and reduction to general and administrative costs of about $50 million compared with its December budget.

The company is rolling back salaries across the company, effective May 1. President and chief executive Alex Pourbaix will have his annual base salary reduced by 25 per cent, while other executive team members will take a 15 per cent reduction and vice-presidents and their equivalents in technical positions will receive a 12 per cent cut. Employees at other levels will also see a smaller graduated salary impact.

Board members will have their compensation reduced by 25 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CVE)

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous article2 infants are now believed to have died from coronavirus in the U.S.

More Articles Like This

PM, Scheer among MPs to donate pay hike to charities during COVID-19 crisis

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer are among the MPs who are promising to donate an automatic increase in their...
Read more

Alberta education minister resists Opposition calls to rescind mass layoffs

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Alberta's education minister, in her first public comments since laying off more than 20,000 people in an email on the weekend, resisted...
Read more

Imperial Oil cutting spending plans for 2020 by $1 billion

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Imperial Oil Ltd. is reducing its spending for this year by $1 billion, including a $500-million cut to its capital spending plan...
Read more

TC Energy enlists Alberta to help finish US$8-billion Keystone XL project

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — A final investment decision clearing the way for construction of the long-delayed Keystone XL Pipeline was greeted with relief on Tuesday by an...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv