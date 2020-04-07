News

Central Mountain Air suspends cheduled flight schedule

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Central Mountain Air suspends cheduled flight schedule

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. - Central Mountain Air (CMA) has announced its scheduled flights have been suspended while charters...
Alberta minister says patience running short for federal energy industry aid

Alberta's energy minister says patience in her province is wearing thin for a promised aid package from the federal...
Group of First Nations want to launch fight of Trans Mountain pipeline approval

VANCOUVER — A group of British Columbia First Nations says it will appeal a decision on the the Trans Mountain...
FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – Central Mountain Air (CMA) has announced its scheduled flights have been suspended while charters still remain available.

CMA shares it continues to address the unprecedented challenges the current COVID-19 health crisis presents. Effective Saturday, April 11th through to Thursday, June 7, 2020 scheduled flights will be suspended. Scheduled service will resume on June 8, 2020.

Air Canada has suspended operations at the Fort St. John Airport with no scheduled flights for April. Air Canada published a release on March 30th, 2020, saying that due to the impact of COVID-19 upon its business, the airline will reduce its capacity.

Flights continue to be on schedule at the Fort St. John Airport with WestJet.

To view Central Mountain Air’s release; CLICK HERE 

To view the North Peace Regional Airport’s scheduled flights; CLICK HERE

 

