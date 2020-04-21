cfl-commissioner-remains-hopeful-for-football-in-2020

For once, the ball isn’t in Randy Ambrosie’s hands — neither the football nor the crystal ball.

However, the Canadian Football League (CFL) commissioner is trying to remain optimistic without knowing what’s ahead for his league.

“What we’ve learned is that the [novel coronavirus] is kind of in charge right now and we have to keep an open mind,” Ambrosie told Global News.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

As the weeks go by, and events in Canada continue to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambrosie is still hopeful there will be football in 2020. But he also understands it’s out of his control.

“My definition of ‘realistic’ is changing,” he said.

“When we started and this whole crisis really hit home for all of us, you had these very definitive ideas of how you thought things would play out and this has been humbling, very, very humbling.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think I’m speaking for Canadians from coast to coast that what we might have thought true a week ago may be different today.”

The CFL has already said its earliest starting date would be in July.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS