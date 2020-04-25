cfl-player’s-assocation-seeks-answers-from-league-as-covid-19-shutdown-continues

The Canadian Football League Players’ Association is asking for more cooperation from the league during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CFLPA president and Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Solomon Elimimian said the CFL and the players’ association were having regular conversations on how to deal with the pandemic, up until recently.

Things changed, Elimimian, when they approached the league about a clause in the collective bargaining agreement that needed to be addressed.

“Paragraph 16 states if the league is suspended, players become free agents,” Elimimian told Global News. “We actually came to the league three or four weeks ago to identify this issue and said ‘how can we work this issue out?’

“The league subsequently came back and said ‘no.’”

That response didn’t sit well with the CFLPA. While the players’ association doesn’t necessarily want everyone to actually become a free agent if the season does get cancelled, it says, the option needs to be there for players who need to find another paycheque.

“As partners, you would think through a crisis, you can work things out,” said Elimimian.

“It was no hard lines or ultimatums on our side.

