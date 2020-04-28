Chamber to host another edition of virtual roundtable this Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting another edition of a virtual roundtable this Thursday, April 30, for local business owners.

The Chamber will be hosting a virtual roundtable which will feature Tracy Leishman, of MNP, to discuss the details of the recent Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and the calculator that has been provided by the Federal Government to help determine application for funding from the program.

According to the Chamber, Leishman brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with Federal funding programs.

The virtual roundtable with Tracy Leishman on the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy is taking place this Thursday, April 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

More information on the virtual roundtable can be found by visiting fsjchamber.com.