News

Chamber to host another edition of virtual roundtable this Thursday

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

B.C. Peace Farmers can apply to burn residual crops

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service is working to accommodate farmers in the B.C. Peace...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Chamber to host another edition of virtual roundtable this Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting another edition of...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Council proclaims MS and Filipino Heritage month in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - May has been proclaimed as MS Awareness Month and June as Filipino Heritage Month...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting another edition of a virtual roundtable this Thursday, April 30, for local business owners.

The Chamber will be hosting a virtual roundtable which will feature Tracy Leishman, of MNP, to discuss the details of the recent Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and the calculator that has been provided by the Federal Government to help determine application for funding from the program.

According to the Chamber, Leishman brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with Federal funding programs.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The virtual roundtable with Tracy Leishman on the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy is taking place this Thursday, April 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

More information on the virtual roundtable can be found by visiting fsjchamber.com.

Previous articleCouncil proclaims MS and Filipino Heritage month in Fort St. John
Next articleB.C. Peace Farmers can apply to burn residual crops

More Articles Like This

B.C. Peace Farmers can apply to burn residual crops

News Adam Reaburn - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service is working to accommodate farmers in the B.C. Peace with the burning of residual...
Read more

Council proclaims MS and Filipino Heritage month in Fort St. John

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - May has been proclaimed as MS Awareness Month and June as Filipino Heritage Month by Mayor Lori Ackerman. At the...
Read more

No date provided as to when schools to reopen, Province currently working on plans

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Rob Fleming, Minister of Education, provided an update, Tuesday, on the activities underway in the education system while in-class learning is...
Read more

RCMP still searching for missing woman swept away by Muskwa River

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The RCMP have released the name of the person that remains missing after being swept away in the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv