china’s-new-coronavirus-cases-highest-in-nearly-six-weeks,-many-from-overseas

China reported the highest number of new daily coronavirus cases in nearly six weeks, driven by a rise in infected travelers arriving from overseas and underscoring challenges Beijing faces in preventing a second wave of COVID-19.

A total of 108 new coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday, up from 99 a day earlier and marking the highest number of cases since 143 cases were reported on March 5.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 82,160, while the death toll rose by two to 3,341.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The National Health Commission said on Monday that 98 of the new cases were imported involving people entering China from another country, a new record and up from 97 a day earlier. The number of asymptomatic cases fell to 61 from 63 a day earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

1:39Coronavirus outbreak: U.S. intelligence agencies raise further concerns regarding China’s COVID-19 reporting

Coronavirus outbreak: U.S. » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS