Health

China’s new coronavirus cases highest in nearly six weeks, many from overseas

Avatar
By Global News
china’s-new-coronavirus-cases-highest-in-nearly-six-weeks,-many-from-overseas

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

News that deal to cut global oil production has been finalized is welcomed in Canada

News that a deal was finalized by OPEC and other oil producing nations to cut production by nearly 10...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases remain at 26 in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – 35 new cases of the coronavirus were announced on Saturday, which now brings the...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases increase to over 1,400 in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – 40 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

China reported the highest number of new daily coronavirus cases in nearly six weeks, driven by a rise in infected travelers arriving from overseas and underscoring challenges Beijing faces in preventing a second wave of COVID-19.

A total of 108 new coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday, up from 99 a day earlier and marking the highest number of cases since 143 cases were reported on March 5.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 82,160, while the death toll rose by two to 3,341.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The National Health Commission said on Monday that 98 of the new cases were imported involving people entering China from another country, a new record and up from 97 a day earlier. The number of asymptomatic cases fell to 61 from 63 a day earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

1:39Coronavirus outbreak: U.S. intelligence agencies raise further concerns regarding China’s COVID-19 reporting

Coronavirus outbreak: U.S.  » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleNews that deal to cut global oil production has been finalized is welcomed in Canada

More Articles Like This

Nursing home deaths linked to coronavirus in U.S. soar past 3,300 in alarming surge

Health Global News - 0
More than 3,300 deaths nationwide have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, an alarming rise in just the...
Read more

Calgary bakery breaks bread with community during COVID-19 pandemic

Health Global News - 0
An Alberta family-run bakery is lending the community a hand. European Bakery in Calgary has been delivering loaves of bread to seniors and others in...
Read more

Terry Fox’s brother hopes 40th Marathon of Hope can inspire Canadians during coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
Forty years after Terry Fox began his Marathon of Hope, his brother says the message he shared is particularly poignant as Canadians deal with...
Read more

Canada asks Iran to delay downloading plane crash data due to coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 12, 2020 4:06 pm 0:52Flight 752: Champagne says Iran will deliver black boxes WATCH: Flight 752: Champagne says Iran will deliver...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv