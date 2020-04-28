City awards contract for phase two of 92A Street construction

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council, awarded a tender to Chapman Industries Ltd for Phase two of 92A Street.

Chapman Industries will receive $1,747,954.17 to complete the Phase 2 upgrading from 87 Avenue to 93 Avenue, as the first Phase completed last year.

This Phase of the 92A Street project includes the upgrading of the final block of the street between 87th to 89th Avenues adjacent to Mathews Park, the construction of a trail in Mathews Park and the extension of the Sanitary Sewer upgrades to Alaska Highway.

This work includes the installation of storm sewer, LED streetlights, curb, gutter, an additional sanitary sewer line with services, sidewalks, trail in the park, full base construction, new asphalt surface and the replacement of the ageing A.C. water main and services.

This work is part of increasing the sanitary sewer and storm sewer capacities in the area and the upgrading of 92A Street to be in closer alignment with the Transportation Master Plan.