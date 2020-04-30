City begins Alternative Approval Process for new RCMP Detachment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has started the Alternative Approval Process for the new RCMP Detachment.

According to City Staff, this process will allow the City to borrow up to $22,759,713 to finance the cost of construction on the new RCMP Detachment that will be repaid over a period not to exceed 20 years.

The existing RCMP Detachment building is over 35 years old and nearing the end of its useful life. A study was conducted and found that the current building is 122 percent over its capacity.

Staff say this borrowing will not result in a tax increase for property owners as the loan will be repaid using lease payments received from the RCMP for the provincial portion of the building.

City Council proposes to borrow the money and undertake the construction of the new RCMP Detachment unless, by 4:30 pm on Monday, June 8, 2020 at least 10 percent of the electors in the City sign an elector response form opposing the implementation of the proposal unless the municipal council holds a referendum.

Using the Election BC’s registered voters list for the City of Fort St. John, the number of elector responses required to prevent the City from proceeding, unless a referendum is held, is 1,557.

Residents can submit their say and learn more about funding the new detachment by visiting letstalk.fortstjohn.ca.