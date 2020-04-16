HealthNews

City installs temporary washrooms in response to lack of facilities in downtown core

By Scott Brooks
The City of Fort St. John installed temporary washrooms outside the North Peace Cultural Centre. Source City of Fort St. John

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In response to a lack of washroom facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Thursday, the City of Fort St. John installed temporary washrooms.

Located outside the North Peace Cultural Centre, City Staff say the temporary washrooms were installed as there was a lack of washroom facilities available to people in the downtown core as many buildings had closed due to the virus.

According to Staff, there is also a handwashing station located nearby and the washrooms will be cleaned regularly, following Provincial Health Guidelines.

The concern for temporary washrooms in the downtown core was brought up at previous council meetings by the Emergency Operations Centre Committee.

Further municipal updates and information on COVID-19 can be found on the City’s website.

