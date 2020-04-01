City of Dawson Creek to layoff some staff

HealthNewsRegional

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The City of Dawson Creek has announced they will layoff 75 employees.
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek has announced they will layoff 75 employees.

With the recent closure of all City recreation facilities, the City will be issuing temporary layoffs as of April 10th to 75 employees, with 47 of them holding casual employment positions. In addition to these temporary layoffs, 13 seasonal
positions will also not be filled.

“There are a total of 202 employees with the City of Dawson Creek and each one of them are a
valued part of our organization,” said Blair Lekstrom, Chief Administrative Officer. “During this
challenging time that we are all facing, the City needed to make some very difficult decisions
about our staffing level. We will do all we can to bring back our valued employees as soon as
possible, with our hope that it is in the not too distant future.”

The City of Fort St. John announced last week it was laying off 88 employees due to COVID-19.

