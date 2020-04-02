City of Fort St John rolls out COVID-19 resources

FORT St. JOHN, B.C. – To assist residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Fort St. John has created several COVID-19 resources.

According to City Staff, to help businesses and non-profit organizations, the City has developed a dedicated webpage to COVID-19 Business Resources.

Along with the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce, the City says it has been closely following the announcements of various federal and provincial support programs and the webpage can provide information on how to access these and other programs.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

In addition to Business Resources, the City has launched a COVID-19 hotline where residents can find the latest information and resources related to the virus.

This hotline can be accessed during normal business hours at 250- 787-8193 or email covid19@fortstjohn.ca.

Here is Mayor Lori Ackerman’s message on the newly launched COVID-19 resources: