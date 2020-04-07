City of Fort St John to rescind 2020 Rate Increases for Water amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a City of Fort St. John Council meeting, on Monday, Council looked at making a decision regarding to rescind the 2020 Utility Rate Increases and waiving late payment penalties.

Staff brought this forward to Council knowing that many residents are suffering financial strain due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recommended that Council make changes to accommodate the current situation.

Council was given the option to rescind the increases for water and sewer or just rescind the increase for water.

According to City Staff, they would prefer to rescind only the increase to water as they need income for the sewer as reserves are low due to current sewer upgrades.

Council voted in favour to rescind the 2020 increase of rates for water and will look further into the sewer rates.