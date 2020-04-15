City parks will remain open at this time

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the City’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) update, it was said that the city parks would remain open at this time.

Regular Council Meeting – April 14, 2020 The meeting begins at 3 pm, topics include:- Emergency Operations Centre Update- Request to Amend Jury Act – UBCM Proposed Resolution- Tender Award – 100 Street Corridor Improvements – Phase 1- North Peace Cultural Centre – 2019 Theatre Renovation Project Update- Partnership for Grant Support for the Fort St. John Metis Society- Water Regulation Amendment Bylaw No. 2516, 2020View the complete agenda at https://www.fortstjohn.ca/EN/main/local-gov/mayor-council/agendas-minutes.html. Posted by City of Fort St. John on Tuesday, 14 April 2020

During the Tuesday, April 14th, 2020, Regular Council Meeting, Emergency Program Coordinator and Fire Chief, Darrell Blades, of the EOC provided an update on what was happening. Councillor Byron Stewart asked Blades what will happen with the status of city parks as Spring approaches noting many communities in the south without snow have closed parks.

Blades expressed that right now the EOC is not planning any park closures. He then says after a message put out by Dr Bonnie Henry on the weekend, for people to get out and enjoy the outside and respect social distancing, that residents can use parks and trails.

Blades shares the EOC has been monitoring park use and has added signage to the parks, trails and soon to the skate park as the snow has melted and kids are starting to use the park mainly on bikes.

Blades finishes by saying they are looking at a patrol cycle for bylaw officers to look at parks yet at this time there is no recommendation from the EOC to close parks.

For more information, you can contact the City’s COVID-19 hotline, you can call during regular business hours at 250-787-8193 or email covid19@fortstjohn.ca.