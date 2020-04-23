News

City receives reports of sightings of moose and bear at Fish Creek Community Forest

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John says they have been receiving recent reports of moose and bear sightings in the Fish Creek Community Forest.

If you are using the trails, in order to stay safe, City staff are reminding you to avoid surprising wildlife by making noise or travelling in a group and staying away from an animal’s feeding site.

Plus, if you do encounter a bear, do not turn your back and run, instead speak calmly yet firmly while trying to appear larger and back away slowly. If the animal is aggressive, throw things at it and if attacked, fight back.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

If you happen to see dangerous wildlife in an urban setting, you can report it by calling the B.C. Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

