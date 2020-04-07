City to form Standing Committee for distribution of funds for COVID-19 relief

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a City of Fort St. John Council meeting, on Monday, Council reviewed on how to best deal with incoming corporate and community donations for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council was notified that NorthRiver Midstream wanted to contribute $10,000 to the community for COVID-19 relief.

According to Mayor Lori Ackerman, there are a lot of funds out there that are looking at releasing money to local non-profit organizations for COVID-19, and felt that forming a standing committee would be best to determine the distribution of funds.

Council voted in favour of a standing committee for COVID-19 related donations which will consist of Mayor Ackerman and Councillors Lilia Hansen and Gord Klassen.

The City is also looking at distributing the unused funds from the cancelled Community Awards Gala towards the community.