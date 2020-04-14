News

City to provide strategic guidance to Non-Profit Organizations during COVID-19

By Scott Brooks

City to provide strategic guidance to Non-Profit Organizations during COVID-19

Law enforcement agencies to enforce federal Quarantine Act

OTTAWA, O.N. - Regulatory amendments under the Contraventions Act have come into force, allowing law enforcement agencies to issue...
BC music being made available for British Columbian’s at home during COVID-19

VICTORIA,B.C. - The Provincial Government and Creative B.C. are supporting musicians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with new grants...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change communities, the City of Fort St. John is recognizing the critical nature that local Non-Profit Organizations provide for the health and well-being of the community.

With that in mind, Karin Carlson, with the City of Fort St. John, says the City has secured the services of Strategic Dynamics Inc.

According to Carlson, Strategic Dynamics will provide strategic guidance to non-profit organizations during these rapidly changing times.

Carlson says the strategic guidance will be one-on-one sessions where nonprofits can find guidance on decision making, such as temporarily closing doors and laying off staff.

For more information on these services, non-profit organizations are encouraged to send an email to communitydevelopment@fortstjohn.ca.

