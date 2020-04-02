Canadian PressEnergy News

CN Rail notches record grain movement for March as it clears blockade backlog

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
cn-rail-notches-record-grain-movement-for-march-as-it-clears-blockade-backlog

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province to provide supplement supports for those receiving income and disability assistance

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, made an announcement, on Thursday morning, regarding...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Province supports students with emergency funding

VICTORIA, B.C. - The government is providing a one-time financial investment of $3.5 million in emergency financial assistance to...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Air Canada has suspended operations at Fort St. John Airport

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -Air Canada has suspended operations at the Fort St. John Airport with no scheduled flights...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway Co. hit an all-time record for March grain movement.

Chief operating officer Rob Reilly says the 2.62 million tonnes of grain is a 6.1 per cent increase from 2017, the previous record for March.

The numbers come as the country’s largest railroad operator works to clear a backlog built up after a month of blockades erected across the country in February in solidarity with the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation in northwestern British Columbia.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

CN grain director David Przednowek says high demand for flour and durum from mills during the COVID-19 pandemic will likely drive high grain volumes in the coming months as producers seek to shore up staple reserves.

Reilly says overall container shipments are down after China slashed production as part of its quarantine measures, though domestic container movement is on the rise as Canadian distributors and customers bulk up on supplies while contending with a trucking shortage.

He says coal is moving well, but that traffic of auto parts and crude oil is decreasing due to factory shutdowns and rock-bottom oil prices.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR)

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleProvince to provide supplement supports for those receiving income and disability assistance
Next articleN.S. funeral homes prepare for potential COVID-19-related deaths

More Articles Like This

Alberta suspends environmental reporting requirements over COVID crisis

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Alberta has suspended environmental reporting requirements for industry under emergency powers the province has enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "All requirements to report...
Read more

PM, Scheer among MPs to donate pay hike to charities during COVID-19 crisis

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer are among the MPs who are promising to donate an automatic increase in their...
Read more

Alberta education minister resists Opposition calls to rescind mass layoffs

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Alberta's education minister, in her first public comments since laying off more than 20,000 people in an email on the weekend, resisted...
Read more

Imperial Oil cutting spending plans for 2020 by $1 billion

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Imperial Oil Ltd. is reducing its spending for this year by $1 billion, including a $500-million cut to its capital spending plan...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv