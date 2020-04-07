News

Coastal Gaslink donates $100,000 to United Way of Northern BC.

By Tracy Teves

Coastal Gaslink donates $100,000 to United Way of Northern BC.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Coastal Gaslink donated $100,000 to the United Way of Northern BC’s (UWNBC) COVID-19 Relief fund for Northern BC.

According to the UWNBC, the donation will help support the growing needs of many such as seniors in isolation, the homeless, those struggling with mental health and addictions, and those needing food support amidst the COVID-19 emergency.

Trista Spencer, the Executive Director for the UWNBC shares they are grateful to receive the support from T.C. Energy & Coastal GasLink to help Northern BC communities by fulfilling the increasing needs of social service agencies and the clients they serve.

Kiel Giddens, BC Public Affairs Manager for T.C. Energy & Coastal GasLink Pipeline says as healthcare professionals work tirelessly to slow the spread of COVID-19, local charities are also under strain to support those most vulnerable during this unprecedented situation. Giddens continues to say they want to do their part to help neighbours, colleagues, and friends in the communities we live and work in across Northern BC.

The investment, being distributed among communities across the entire project area from the Peace region to Kitimat. Focusing on non-profit organizations supporting several socio-economic challenges such as:
• Food security
• Poverty & social assistance
• Housing & homelessness
• Mental health & addictions

UWNBC’s COVID-19 Relief Fund will help to fight the above challenges and will help the most vulnerable in these unprecedented times.  To donate to the United Way of Northern BC’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, visit the website at unitedwaynbc.ca/donate and select the COVID-19 – Fund.

