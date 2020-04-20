HealthNewsRegional

Collaborative framework issued to help rural, remote, and Indigenous communities during COVID-19

By Scott Brooks
Premier John Horgan addresses B.C. March 31, 2020

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government provided an announcement, Monday, on supporting rural, remote and Indigenous communities as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Premier John Horgan, a new collaborative framework is being introduced that will provide healthcare in rural, remote, and Indigenous communities.

Horgan says this collaborative framework will include the purchase of 55 new ambulances as well as new aircraft to move patients to medical facilities.

Five of those ambulances will be placed in Northern Health.

In addition to purchasing vehicles, Horgan says they are also working on culturally appropriate COVID-19 tests and improved virtual health care.

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, Scott Fraser, says the framework is something the Province has been working on but is speeding it up to deal with the pandemic.

When it comes to cases on Blueberry River First Nation, Horgan did not speak directly to the First Nation but says Dr. Henry and Minister Adrian Dix are briefing on a daily basis for the entire province.

