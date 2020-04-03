Health

COMMENTARY: Coronavirus reshapes fame as doctors upstage celebrities

Avatar
By Global News
commentary:-coronavirus-reshapes-fame-as-doctors-upstage-celebrities

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Canada Emergency Response Benefit application process begins Monday

GATINEAU, QC - The application process for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) will begin on Monday, April 6th,...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

SD 60 closes playground equipment due to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, School District 60 has made the...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

BC Hydro Site C construction bulletin April 4th to 17th, 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - BC Hydro has posted its latest construction bulletin for Site C for April 4th...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

It feels like a movie: COVID-19 is the Titanic and we are stuck on the ship. We have all been asked to do our part in the fight against COVID-19, from social distancing and self-isolation to shutting down businesses for many.

It’s a tough pill to swallow for all of us, but it seems some celebrities are having a particularly difficult time as they come to the realization they aren’t quite as important as they once believed. They are being upstaged by a headline-hogging global pandemic. Suddenly, what they’re wearing, who they’re dating and even what they’re saying matters less.

READ MORE: Celebrities spark annoyance with coronavirus ‘Imagine’ singalong

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The new coronavirus has disrupted the cult of celebrity. Ironically, while we are feeling less like stars than ever before, they seem to feel more like us — or, at least, what they imagine it must feel like to be “in this together.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, said those very words before launching into a star-studded performance of John Lennon’s Imagine on Instagram. But her tone-deaf rendition featuring her celebrity friends was difficult to digest.

As we see who gets the proverbial life-jackets and lifeboats as the ship sinks, the public response to the “lifestyles of the rich and famous” has been met with a newfound contempt.

Vanessa Hudgens‘ dismissive remarks in an Instagram Live stream,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Phone data shows Canadians avoiding restaurants, transit, stores, offices
Next articleCoronavirus: Ontario orders further workplace closures, halt to many construction projects

More Articles Like This

Atlantic premiers differ on release of COVID-19 modelling

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick’s premier says his province will likely follow a promised move by Ontario to release COVID-19 modelling projections, with the information to be...
Read more

Coronavirus: After shipment seized from Canada, FBI redistributing nearly 1M masks and gloves

Health Global News - 0
Medical supplies shipped from Canada to a New York man accused of price-gouging are now being redistributed to doctors and nurses amid the new...
Read more

Promising trial drug blocks early coronavirus infection in engineered human tissue

Health Global News - 0
A research team led by a University of British Columbia researcher and backed by emergency federal funding may have found a trial drug that...
Read more

Coronavirus: Ontario orders further workplace closures, halt to many construction projects

Health Global News - 0
The Ontario government has announced further business closures and a shutdown of many construction sites in response to the coronavirus pandemic. “My government is prepared...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv