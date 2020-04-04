Health

COMMENTARY: The COVID-19 mystery is here for the long haul. We need facts, patience and stamina

Avatar
By Global News
commentary:-the-covid-19-mystery-is-here-for-the-long-haul.-we-need-facts,-patience-and-stamina

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

New Point of Care Ultrasound Machine for the FSJ Hospital ER

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has announced the arrival of a new Point...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BCNREB sees decrease in sales during first quarter of 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Northern Real Estate Board released its sales numbers for the first quarter...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province to enhance infection prevention, control in seniors’ care homes amid COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced it is partnering with the B.C. Care Providers Association to launch EquipCare...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

It feels like we’re living in the middle of a mystery — or, as Ontario Premier Doug Ford says, we’re in the early chapters of a story that is still being written and how we behave can influence the ending.

It’s not possible to know how this pandemic will end; there’s no script. This virus is new to humans. There is no vaccine, no treatment. We only learned of it on Dec. 31, 2019.

That might feel like a lifetime ago, given how our lives have changed. But it’s really just a stitch in time. And it’s not at all clear yet whether we have squandered that time.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

That’s hard to grasp in our world of instant gratification. Our lives are so sophisticated and our technology so advanced, we are not used to being confronted with something we can’t harness and wrestle to the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

Suddenly, our value system has been upended. We now realize the jobs so many take for granted are our lifelines. There are countless individuals serving as unsung heroes — truck drivers, warehouse workers, cleaners, grocery store workers, cooks, caregivers in retirement homes. They deserve our gratitude as we realize they’re the people who are quietly keeping our lives running.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

They are, in fact, essential workers.

And the trivial disruptions we used to fume about — a late bus,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleHow to politely say ‘back off’ during coronavirus outbreak
Next article‘It’s heart-wrenching’: Morgues struggle with demand as COVID-19 cases surge

More Articles Like This

‘The greatest frustration’: States desperate for supplies as COVID-19 crisis deepens

Health Global News - 0
Cutthroat suppliers, shady middlemen, phantom shipments, prices soaring by the hour. What sounds like an organized-crime thriller is actually the new world of government purchasing...
Read more

‘It’s heart-wrenching’: Morgues struggle with demand as COVID-19 cases surge

Health Global News - 0
There are the new dead. And then there are the bodies waiting in overcrowded mortuaries to be buried as cities struggle to meet demand...
Read more

How to politely say ‘back off’ during coronavirus outbreak

Health Global News - 0
We’ve been told time and time again: practise physical distancing and stay at least six feet — or a pool noodle’s distance — away...
Read more

Countries using everything from humour to death threats to try to stop coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
Some Canadians may think the federal and provincial governments are going overboard by using arrests, fines and jail time to urge people to stay...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv