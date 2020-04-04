commentary:-the-covid-19-mystery-is-here-for-the-long-haul.-we-need-facts,-patience-and-stamina

It feels like we’re living in the middle of a mystery — or, as Ontario Premier Doug Ford says, we’re in the early chapters of a story that is still being written and how we behave can influence the ending.

It’s not possible to know how this pandemic will end; there’s no script. This virus is new to humans. There is no vaccine, no treatment. We only learned of it on Dec. 31, 2019.

That might feel like a lifetime ago, given how our lives have changed. But it’s really just a stitch in time. And it’s not at all clear yet whether we have squandered that time.

That’s hard to grasp in our world of instant gratification. Our lives are so sophisticated and our technology so advanced, we are not used to being confronted with something we can’t harness and wrestle to the ground.

Suddenly, our value system has been upended. We now realize the jobs so many take for granted are our lifelines. There are countless individuals serving as unsung heroes — truck drivers, warehouse workers, cleaners, grocery store workers, cooks, caregivers in retirement homes. They deserve our gratitude as we realize they’re the people who are quietly keeping our lives running.

They are, in fact, essential workers.

