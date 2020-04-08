Community comes together to support the creation of drawstring bags for frontline workers.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A call to the community for reusable drawstring bags for frontline hospital workers saw Michelle Nicolaisen, owner of MAEco, create drawstring bags with financial help from the community.

Nicolaisen is a seamstress making custom items for the community. She expressed that she saw the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation was looking for reusable drawstring bags for its staff to use for change of clothes.

Nicolaisen asked on her Facebook business page if anyone would want to make bags with her or send supplies to make the bags. She said that within 12 hours, she had received $350+ in cash donations for the required supplies. Thanks to contributions made by Home Hardware, 2 Sisters Bakin’, Ewe’s Knitting and a handful of friends, people also messaged wanting to purchase more supplies.

Nicolaisen was able to purchase the supplies from My Two Hands, and with the help of her sister, they made 62 reusable bags.

Now Nicolaisen is making scrub caps and would appreciate more donations so she can continue to sew up the caps and hand them out for free to local front line staff.

“I believe they deserve them, it’s the least I can do to try and help during this pandemic,” said Nicolaisen.

To made a donation to help Nicolaisen continue to produce scrub caps, she can be messaged through her FB page; CLICK HERE.