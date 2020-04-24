HealthNews

‘Community Helping Community’ fundraiser in support of Women’s Resource Society April 29

By Scott Brooks
Exterior of the Fort St. John Women's Resource Society on 100 Avenue. Photo by Scott Brooks

SJA Promo laundry bag decorating campaign, today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - SJA Promo has received a large order of 300 laundry bags for Hospital staff...
Second, 'Seniors, We Wish You Well' parade being planned

FORT ST.JOHN, B.C. – Trobak Holistic Counselling and the North Peace Senior Housing are planning their second parade for...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – We Care Restoration is partnering with the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society to help out the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Women’s Resource Society Outreach and Housing Coordinator, Lisa Jewell, the idea to help out the community began when Jack Marsim, of We Care Restoration, donated a bottle of hand sanitizer to the Society.

Since Marsim is always looking at ways of helping the community, Jewell says they decided to take it a step further by making it into a fundraising event which has been named ‘Community Helping Community’.

According to the Marsim, the fundraiser is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Save-On-Foods where hand sanitizer will be handed out, with the goal of donating food and raising $25,000 for the Women’s Resource Society.

For more information, you can call Jack Marsim at 250-329-4252.

