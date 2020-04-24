‘Community Helping Community’ fundraiser in support of Women’s Resource Society April 29

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – We Care Restoration is partnering with the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society to help out the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Women’s Resource Society Outreach and Housing Coordinator, Lisa Jewell, the idea to help out the community began when Jack Marsim, of We Care Restoration, donated a bottle of hand sanitizer to the Society.

Since Marsim is always looking at ways of helping the community, Jewell says they decided to take it a step further by making it into a fundraising event which has been named ‘Community Helping Community’.

According to the Marsim, the fundraiser is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Save-On-Foods where hand sanitizer will be handed out, with the goal of donating food and raising $25,000 for the Women’s Resource Society.

For more information, you can call Jack Marsim at 250-329-4252.