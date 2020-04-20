Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Companies continue cuts in the oilpatch amid low oil prices in wake of pandemic

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
companies-continue-cuts-in-the-oilpatch-amid-low-oil-prices-in-wake-of-pandemic

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Companies continue cuts in the oilpatch amid low oil prices in wake of pandemic

CALGARY — Crescent Point Energy Corp. cut its capital spending plan again and reduced its production guidance for the...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John resident Sue Popesku passes away

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Longtime Fort St. John resident and one of the communities' most prominent...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province announces new fines for anyone price gouging

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has announced new rules to...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Crescent Point Energy Corp. cut its capital spending plan again and reduced its production guidance for the year as cuts in the oil patch continued amid lower oil prices in the wake of the pandemic.

The company lowered its capital spending guidance to between $650 million and $700 million compared with between $700 million and $800 million which it announced in March.

Crescent Point originally had a capital spending plan in a range of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The spending cuts came as the company also lowered its annual average production forecast to 110,000 to 114,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day for 2020.

It says the new guidance represents a reduction of 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day or about 15 per cent from its earlier guidance of 130,000 to 134,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Crescent Point says the revision is largely due to the shut-in of higher cost production and its decision to shift capital spending to the latter part of the year.

Oil prices have plunged due to the drop in demand due the outbreak of COVID-19, even with an agreement by OPEC and other producers to cut output starting in May.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. and McCoy Global Inc. also both announced job cuts, reductions to executive pay and lower capital spending plans on Monday.

Cathedral says it has cut its office and shop staff by 22 per cent, while the remaining Canadian non-field staff has moved to a four-day work week with a corresponding 20 per cent reduction in salary.

The company also cut its CEO and executive vice-president salaries by 25 per cent, while board retainer fees have been reduced by the same amount.

Advertisement

McCoy announced an unspecified reduction in its headcount as well as salary and wage cuts across all levels of the organization including board and president and CEO cuts of 25 per cent and 20 per cent for other executives.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CET, TSX:MCB)

The Canadian Press

Previous articleHong Kong reports no new COVID-19 cases as India, Singapore see spike in infections
Next articleEnergy companies continue job cuts amid low oil prices, COVID-19 pandemic

More Articles Like This

Fort St. John resident Sue Popesku passes away

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Longtime Fort St. John resident and one of the communities' most prominent advocates, Sue Popesku, has passed...
Read more

Province announces new fines for anyone price gouging

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has announced new rules to stop price gouging and re-selling...
Read more

Flash flood fills downtown Peace River streets

News Adam Reaburn - 0
PEACE RIVER, A.B. - A local state of emergency remains in place in Peace River, Alberta, after a flash flood Saturday night.
Read more

Op-ed – Pandemic modelling is a useful tool, but not a crystal ball

Health Dr. Bonnie Henry - 0
By Dr. Bonnie HenryProvincial Health Officer VICTORIA - Now that we are well and truly into our COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv