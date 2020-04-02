Construction in Ft. Nelson of new LNG production facility has begun

News

By Tracy Teves

RICHMOND, B.C. – Cryopeak LNG Solutions Corporation has begun construction of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facility located in Fort Nelson.

The company says the new production facility is capable of producing up to 90,000 gallons of LNG per day. Cryopeak’s new LNG facility is the first fully funded and permitted LNG production facility in the Fort Nelson area.

The company shares, a vital feature of the plant design incorporates a new truck loading system that optimizes the loading of Cryopeak’s fleet of LNG Super-B tankers. The plant will be modular in its design with minimal installation requirements at the site.

Calum McClure, the CEO of Cryopeak, shared they are excited to have permits in hand and shovels in the ground as an essential breakthrough for energy supply to Northern Canada.
According to the company, this option will allow communities and remote industries to secure a lower cost and more environmentally sustainable fuel source. Also, there will be business opportunities for local construction workers, service companies, and operations personnel as Cryopeak is partnering with Fort Nelson First Nations to develop business opportunities associated with the project.

As the leading LNG provider in Yukon, BC and the Northwest Territories, and the turnkey developer of the project, Cryopeak has selected CryoSys, LLC for the liquefaction equipment to produce the LNG.

Neil Karr, president of CryoSys, shared they are happy to have been awarded the contract to deliver the liquefaction package to Cryopeak’s LNG facility in Northern BC. With the efficient, optimized mixed refrigerant process and the ability to package the modular liquefaction plant in our workshop allows us to provide the lowest installation and operating costs for a small-scale LNG plant in the LNG marketplace.

Karr said the equipment would be delivered to Cryopeak in early summer. The company’s focus is to provide customers with a lower cost, more environmentally sustainable fuel source.

