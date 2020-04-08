Construction of Anne Roberts Young still on schedule despite COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 Staff have provided an update on the construction progress of Anne Roberts Young Elementary School.

According to School District Staff, there are no delays in the construction progress of the new school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The School District reports that there are currently 70 workers on site that are working under the Provincially issued guidelines for COVID-19, which includes maintaining proper physical distancing.

Until the arrival of spring-like conditions, many projects are being completed in the interior of the school such as the installation of flooring.

A name for the school’s team has also been chosen which will be known as the Rockies.

The School District says the school is still on budget and schedule for opening in September.

Further updates can be found by visiting ary.prn.bc.ca.