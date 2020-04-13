coronavirus:-1-death,-20-new-cases-confirmed-in-london-middlesex,-health-unit-says

Officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported one additional death involving a novel coronavirus patient on Monday, along with 20 newly confirmed cases.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in London and Middlesex to 234 and the number of deaths to 11.

The health unit also reported that 53 COVID-19 cases had been marked as resolved, bringing that total to 107.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

It comes after a weekend that saw health officials report two deaths, 45 new cases and six resolved cases.

Details about the new cases and the three deceased patients were not immediately available.

On Saturday, the LCBO said it had been made aware of a positive diagnosis involving a worker at its location near Oxford and Gammage streets. The employee last worked on April 4 and is at home.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier in the week, Shoppers Drug Mart reported one of its staff members at its Sherwood Mall location had tested positive. The worker hadn’t been in the store since April 6.

At least 31 of the COVID-19 cases confirmed in London and Middlesex have been reported at local long-term care or retirement homes as of Monday,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS