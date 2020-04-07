Health

Coronavirus: 1 more resident dies overnight at Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home, death toll at 28

By Global News
Global News

The death toll at a Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home from a novel coronavirus outbreak has reached 28 following another reported death, the facility’s administrator reported Tuesday.

Mary Carr of Pinecrest Nursing Home says a resident died overnight — the 27th resident to die of COVID-19 complications since an outbreak was declared in mid-March. Along with the spouse of a resident who also died of COVID-19 complications, the overall death toll associated with the 65-bed long-term care facility is 28.

“Pinecrest plans for and prioritizes infection control – whether it is the flu or the common cold,” stated Carr. “Unfortunately, the severity of COVID-19 has presented unique challenges for our staff and our facility.

“At the beginning of this outbreak, we followed existing outbreak management plans, including the isolation of symptomatic residents. However, due to the size of our home and limited front-line capacity, we have been faced with unprecedented circumstances.”

It’s considered the largest outbreak in Ontario and has also seen more than two dozen staff also confirmed to have COVID-19, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has reported.

