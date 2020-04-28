coronavirus:-10-new-cases-reported-in-london-middlesex,-eight-at-long-term-care-homes:-mlhu

Ten more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in London and Middlesex, eight of them at local long-term care homes, while seven people have recovered, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported Tuesday.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 384 and the total number of recoveries to 201 — about 52 per cent of all cases. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 32.

Health unit figures show the 10 new cases were reported in London. Of those, seven involve local long-term care home residents, and one involves a long-term care home staff member.

So far, 356 cases have been reported in London. Elsewhere, 15 cases have been reported in Strathroy-Caradoc, while six have been in Middlesex Centre, four in Thames Centre and three in North Middlesex.

Local seniors’ facilities account for at least 108 of the region’s cases.

Sixty-seven cases have been reported at long-term care homes, involving 46 residents and 21 staff, while 41 cases have been reported at retirement homes, involving 29 residents and 12 staff.

Thirteen deaths have been reported at long-term care homes,

