Coronavirus: 125 military members to help in Quebec’s long-term care homes

By Global News
Global News

Posted April 17, 2020 11:46 am

Updated April 17, 2020 11:48 am

2:12Coronavirus: Quebec premier begging medical professionals to help in long-term care facilities

Quebec Premier begging medical professionals to help in long term care facilities. The situation in Quebec’s long term care centers is so dire, that Premier Francois Legault is asking medical specialists to step in and help. Global’s Raquel Fletcher explains.

The federal government is deploying about 125 members of the Canadian Armed Forces with healthcare training to support workers in Quebec’s long-term care facilities reeling from COVID-19-related outbreaks, deaths and staff shortages, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday.

The confirmation comes one day after Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland confirmed that the province of Quebec had formally requested that the federal government and the military send in help to its nursing homes hard-hit by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It was an ask the prime minister described as “unprecedented.”

“We continue to work with the government of Quebec to find other ways of supporting them,

