Coronavirus: 2 deaths, 17 new cases reported in London-Middlesex

Two more people have died and 17 others have tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) said Monday, while health officials in Huron-Perth and Sarnia-Lambton reported one death each.

It brings the total number of cases in London and Middlesex to 323 and the number of deaths to 22. The health unit says 138 people have recovered, a figure unchanged from Sunday.

One of the deaths was reported in a local long-term care home, while one other case was reported at a retirement home involving a resident, according to MLHU figures. No other information has been released.

The region’s long-term care homes have seen 51 cases of COVID-19, involving 33 residents and 18 staff as well as eight deaths. Meanwhile, 29 cases involving 22 residents and seven staff have been recorded at local retirement homes.

It comes on the heels of a weekend that saw four deaths reported, all involving local long-term care homes, as well as 24 new cases confirmed, six involving long-term care homes and four involving retirement homes.

Fourteen COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared in London and Middlesex as of Sunday afternoon,

